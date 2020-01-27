American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,989 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.16.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $4.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,427,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,358. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.93. The company has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. American Express has a 1 year low of $99.48 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

