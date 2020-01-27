American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $18,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 442.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $102.16 on Monday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.21.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

