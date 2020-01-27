Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Shares Down 26.7%

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR) dropped 26.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 108,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 325,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 million and a PE ratio of -11.43.

Amarc Resources Company Profile (CVE:AHR)

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on developing IKE, DUKE, and JOY porphyry copper deposit projects in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Patriot Resources Ltd.

