Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives $11.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDRX. ValuEngine raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,072,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth about $6,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,523,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,169,000 after purchasing an additional 363,005 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,225,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,391,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 77.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 363,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 158,722 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.91. 1,805,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.04 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

