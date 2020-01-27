Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,842 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $48,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,634,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,017,000 after buying an additional 439,248 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $196,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,907,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $323,222,000 after purchasing an additional 758,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded down $8.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.46. 22,895,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,684,443. The firm has a market cap of $522.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. DZ Bank started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TH Capital boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

