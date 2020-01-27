Akropolis Hits Market Cap of $1.17 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 30.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $350,650.00 worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded up 80.6% against the US dollar. One Akropolis token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.83 or 0.03235409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00202270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00125322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Akropolis Token Profile

Akropolis ‘s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 965,001,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis ‘s official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis ‘s official Twitter account is @akropolisio

Buying and Selling Akropolis

Akropolis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

