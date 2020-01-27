AirSwap Price Hits $0.0186 on Major Exchanges (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Gatecoin, IDEX and Liqui. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $1.91 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AirSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.56 or 0.03269424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00203489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00126419 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap launched on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Binance, Kyber Network, Liqui, OKEx, IDEX, Huobi, AirSwap and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.