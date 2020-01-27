Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €147.00 by Barclays

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €147.00 ($170.93) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AIR. Credit Suisse Group set a €149.00 ($173.26) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €178.00 ($206.98) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €157.00 ($182.56) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €142.54 ($165.74).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €134.48 ($156.37) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €131.71 and its 200-day moving average is €127.29. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.