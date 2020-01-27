Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $265.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.06.

NYSE APD opened at $239.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.55. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $244.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

