Aion (AION) Market Cap Reaches $27.52 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $27.52 million and $7.88 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion token can now be bought for $0.0759 or 0.00000876 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kyber Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.50 or 0.03263089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00202149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125952 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion Token Profile

Aion launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. Aion’s official website is aion.network . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bancor Network, RightBTC, IDEX, Binance, Ethfinex, BitForex, Bilaxy, Koinex, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, DragonEX, Kyber Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

