Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Stock Position Raised by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AJRD stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,693. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.41.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

