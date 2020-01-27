Adelphoi (ADL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $182.00

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Adelphoi has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Adelphoi has a market cap of $109,701.00 and approximately $182.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.56 or 0.03269424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00203489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00126419 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

