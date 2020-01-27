Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the December 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In related news, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,506. 22.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,839,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 500,595 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 45,249 shares during the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADAP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.92. 1,940,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,876,342. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.83.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.