Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the December 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
In related news, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,506. 22.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,839,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 500,595 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 45,249 shares during the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.
ADAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.86.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.
