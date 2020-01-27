Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,657 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 432,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 253,786 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 389.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 67,654 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Extended Stay America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 57,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the third quarter worth about $16,575,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 43,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,363. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.69 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Nomura lowered Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $107,475.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

