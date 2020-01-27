Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,493 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,286,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,851,000 after acquiring an additional 45,913 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 867,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,321,000 after acquiring an additional 219,733 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 821,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,965,000 after acquiring an additional 215,065 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 655,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,205,000 after acquiring an additional 139,499 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.57. The company had a trading volume of 304,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,388. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.75 and a 12-month high of $110.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.62.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.