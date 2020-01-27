Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Invests $275,000 in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Evertec by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 20,281 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evertec by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Evertec by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 513,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after purchasing an additional 62,159 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Evertec by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 51,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Evertec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Evertec alerts:

Evertec stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.17. 3,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,895. Evertec Inc has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Evertec had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The business had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $905,493.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,558,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $416,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,626.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evertec Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.