Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Has $259,000 Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.71.

NYSE SHW traded down $9.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $585.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $389.01 and a 52-week high of $599.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $548.32.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.