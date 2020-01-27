Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,378 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.75. 291,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,919. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.04. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.57 and a 12 month high of $108.69.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

