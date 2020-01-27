Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 11,933 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 156.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.2% of Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 214,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,841,000 after purchasing an additional 28,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.74. 181,639 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.31. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.