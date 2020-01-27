Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Takes $611,000 Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,082 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 910.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $81,011,000 after buying an additional 580,476 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 46.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 908 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 5.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,303 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 8.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,058 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,353 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPLK traded down $2.69 on Monday, hitting $154.31. 449,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $107.16 and a 12 month high of $161.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.73.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.09.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,057 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $165,727.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,104 shares in the company, valued at $7,515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,759 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,257 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

