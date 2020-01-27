Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 9,070 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.70. 1,241,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,651,732. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.55 and its 200 day moving average is $156.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $144.25 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

