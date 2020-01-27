Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after purchasing an additional 468,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.50. The company had a trading volume of 539,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,438. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.80 and a 12 month high of $131.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.22.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

