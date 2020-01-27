Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Invests $522,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123,700.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.30. 31,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,162. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

