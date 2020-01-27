Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Invests $2.41 Million in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 2.0% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.34. The stock had a trading volume of 16,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $114.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.67 and its 200 day moving average is $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

