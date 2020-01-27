Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 9,652 NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,652 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NuVasive by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $238,740.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,083 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NUVA shares. Leerink Swann upgraded NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Svb Leerink upgraded NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.47.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.71. 3,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $81.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.75 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.15%. NuVasive’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

