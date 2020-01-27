Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 27,279 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.84. 73,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,334. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $30.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.82 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANF. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

