Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys New Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Collegium Pharmaceutical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after buying an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $483,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,871.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,429 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,116 in the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,826. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $702.39 million, a PE ratio of -60.53, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.