Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,635,000 after buying an additional 515,462 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Under Armour by 74.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,151,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,197,000 after buying an additional 490,647 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $7,785,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $7,038,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $4,985,000. 39.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAA stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.76. 168,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581,978. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Under Armour Inc has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.16.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

