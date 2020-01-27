Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.22

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 972762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHN shares. Leerink Swann lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Svb Leerink cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.30 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.51 million, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Scheer sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $66,160.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,851,000 after acquiring an additional 324,147 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,575,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after buying an additional 1,824,534 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 38,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,287,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after buying an additional 3,279,013 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,805,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,115,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 218,241 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

