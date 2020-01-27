Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) is Davis Rea LTD.’s 9th Largest Position

Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 4.1% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $1,565,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.61. The stock had a trading volume of 39,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,392. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $213.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In other news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. UBS Group increased their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

