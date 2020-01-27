Abyss Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $79,305.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Abyss Token has a market cap of $1.94 million and $79,305.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, HitBTC, Kyber Network and Hotbit. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.10 or 0.05585946 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026755 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00128471 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019424 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033676 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002521 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, CoinExchange, BitForex, CoinPlace, DDEX, Indodax, Ethfinex, ZBG, Bilaxy, CoinBene, Sistemkoin, Hotbit, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

