Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.90. 1,546,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average is $84.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

