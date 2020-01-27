Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,634 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 42,533 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.79. The company has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

