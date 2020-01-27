Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,740 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.7% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,482,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

