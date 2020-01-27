Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Reduced by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,340 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 32,727 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 4.0% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $45,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Beck Bode LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 76,309 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,621 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 389,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,742. The firm has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

