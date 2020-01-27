A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,749 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $803,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 39,330.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,765,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,252,000 after buying an additional 1,760,838 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 18.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 14,348.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 554,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $44.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.34. A. O. Smith Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.87.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

