8,441 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Acquired by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $2.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.52. The stock had a trading volume of 73,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,550. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.05 and its 200 day moving average is $169.29. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $145.69 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

