$78.67 Million in Sales Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Analysts expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report sales of $78.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.50 million. QAD reported sales of $82.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full year sales of $310.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $310.80 million to $311.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $330.54 million, with estimates ranging from $328.93 million to $333.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QADA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Sidoti boosted their target price on QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 20,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $946,867.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,311,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,336,738.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $143,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,305,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,826,591.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,889 over the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of QAD by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of QAD by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of QAD by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QAD stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.34. 21,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.44 and a beta of 1.11. QAD has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $54.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. QAD’s payout ratio is currently 56.86%.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

