74,325 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 93.4% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.59. 435,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854,569. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.