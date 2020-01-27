7,278 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.6% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $1,513,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,919,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,153. The company has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $303,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,345 shares of company stock worth $11,014,261. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.24.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

