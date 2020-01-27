578 Shares in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Acquired by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of IGSB opened at $53.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $53.94.

