$538.35 Million in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) will announce $538.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $530.70 million to $544.50 million. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $151.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 254.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

CG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 215.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 597.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

CG traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.90. 89,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,578. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

