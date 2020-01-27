524 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 125.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.35.

Paypal stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.24. 6,762,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,214,245. The stock has a market cap of $137.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $121.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.75.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,226. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

