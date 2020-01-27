51,772 Shares in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Bought by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.45. 850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,331. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $33.48.

