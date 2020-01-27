$488.95 Million in Sales Expected for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) will announce $488.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for H & R Block’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $490.00 million and the lowest is $487.90 million. H & R Block posted sales of $468.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for H & R Block.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of HRB stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $23.94. 2,220,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,017. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.22. H & R Block has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $29.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in H & R Block by 13.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,660 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in H & R Block by 130.7% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,405,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,344 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in H & R Block by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in H & R Block by 18.1% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,384,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,314,000 after purchasing an additional 366,132 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in H & R Block by 66.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,605,000 after purchasing an additional 795,172 shares during the period.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

