$48.62 Million in Sales Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) will post $48.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $49.04 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $48.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $195.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.55 million to $196.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $195.85 million, with estimates ranging from $194.16 million to $197.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $51.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million.

TCPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCPC traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.14. 265,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,581. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 21.24 and a quick ratio of 21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $831.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

