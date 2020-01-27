459,300 Shares in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Acquired by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 459,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000. Fitbit comprises approximately 2.5% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Investors Financial Group LLC owned 0.20% of Fitbit as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fitbit by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 341,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 24,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fitbit by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,594,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after purchasing an additional 154,671 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fitbit in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fitbit by 35.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,139,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Fitbit by 19.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fitbit alerts:

FIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson cut Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.75 to $7.35 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Roth Capital cut Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum cut Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fitbit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

In related news, CEO James Park sold 75,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $508,450.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,536,284.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.70. 3,823,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,341,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fitbit Inc has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.33 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fitbit Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.