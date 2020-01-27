437 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Acquired by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.79. The company had a trading volume of 127,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,844. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average of $75.58. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $67.44 and a 1 year high of $81.39.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.