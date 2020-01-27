$43.22 Million in Sales Expected for Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) will post $43.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.97 million. Caretrust REIT reported sales of $40.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full-year sales of $158.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.71 million to $164.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $173.85 million, with estimates ranging from $163.37 million to $181.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caretrust REIT.
Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,664,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,946,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 295.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,284,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 814.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,408 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CTRE stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.87. 1,756,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,286. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Caretrust REIT has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 0.60.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.
