$43.22 Million in Sales Expected for Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) will post $43.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.97 million. Caretrust REIT reported sales of $40.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full-year sales of $158.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.71 million to $164.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $173.85 million, with estimates ranging from $163.37 million to $181.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caretrust REIT.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,664,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,946,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 295.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,284,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 814.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,408 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRE stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.87. 1,756,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,286. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Caretrust REIT has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caretrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.