3,200 Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Purchased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 543,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 438,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after purchasing an additional 98,048 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,672,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,946,000 after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS traded down $3.26 on Monday, reaching $72.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.00. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $77.87.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

